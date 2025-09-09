SS Rajamouli's Makes a Surprise Cameo in Aryan Khan's 'The Bads of Bollywood' Trailer

Director S.S. Rajamouli is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming project, SSMB29, which features Mahesh Babu. He has planned a major schedule in Kenya.



Rajamouli has made a guest appearance in the trailer for the Hindi-language Netflix Original, The Bads of Bollywood. The series is directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and showcases the real struggles behind the scenes, following how outsiders make it big by overcoming challenges.



In the trailer, Rajamouli is seen having a discussion with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The duo's cameo appearance surprised the audience, and it remains to be seen how long they will be featured in the series.

The series is set to stream on Netflix starting September 18.