Sree Vishnu's Swag OTT Rights Sold

Sree Vishnu's Swag was released in theaters on 4th October 2024 and was directed by Hasith Goli but the movie did not do well. The movie was appreciated for its content and Sree Vishnu’s performance but its rather intricate screenplay did make it to the center stage which catered to the wider masses.

In a surprising development, Swag can now be streamed on Amazon prime video three weeks into its theatrical release. This sudden release made everyone seek for the answer to whether the movie has the content that can be appreciated by the public watching from their homes.

Other than them, the star cast of Swag includes Ritu Varma, Daksha Nagarkar, Meera Jasmine, Saranya Pradeep, Ravi Babu & Goparaju Ramana, etc. The film has been produced by People Media Factory and has music composed by Vivek Sagar and therefore has a plethora of talents as well as captivating stories in its amalgamation.

Whether or not Swag will be able to be part of the large audience base is a debate for another day. Perhaps there will be followers of Sree Vishnu on Amazon Prime Video who adore the movie enough to make it a cult classic amongst moviegoers!