Comedy giants and digital stars unite for ultimate humour experience

Sprite, India's favourite lemon and lime-flavored beverage, is back with ‘Joke in a Bottle’, following the resounding success of its inaugural season. Strengthening its renowned 'Scan Karo, Joke Suno, Thand Rakho!’ campaign from last year, the brand is set to become the ultimate heat hack for this season, delivering a fresh wave of comedic content that's bound to leave audiences in peals of laughter. Given the challenges in today's fast-paced world, Sprite is one of the coolest brands, making it a natural fit to own the humour space and provide a refreshing escape. With a simple scan of a bottle youngsters can unravel jokes across 9+ regional languages on relatable topics such as exams, college, relationships, food and much more.





As the brand gears up to dominate the comedy landscape Sprite has partnered with Kommune to build content and explore creator partnerships for the campaign. Once again, Sprite’s 'Joke in a Bottle’, promises an unparalleled experience of laughter. Stepping up the campaign, Sprite teams up with India's top 14 comedians such as Biswa, Kenny, Mallika Dua, Prashasti, Urooj, Anirban, Saikiran, Varun Thakur, Danish Sait, Sorabh Pant, Mir Afsar Ali, Naveen Singh, Niranjan Mondal to name a few, along with one of the country’s biggest entertainers Kapil Sharma for a pan-India and regional initiative. 500+ jokes crafted in 9 languages will be available to consumers on a simple scan of the QR code which will lead them to their WhatsApp, unveiling regional comedy content.





Commenting on the new campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior category director, sparkling flavours, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, said, “We are thrilled to bring back Sprite's Joke in a Bottle campaign, following the outstanding response from last year. Our goal remains unchanged: to infuse our consumers' lives with genuine, relatable and humorous content that resonates with our brand ethos. Sprite is dedicated to offering an unmatched, delightful experience for everyone!”





Roshan Abbas, founder Kommune says, “Comedy is the best way to reach out to people, it lifts spirits and is the culture fuel of the young. With this campaign we are serving up jokes from across the country and each bottle contains a surprise that brightens someone’s day. We at Kommune are delighted to collaborate with Sprite for 'Joke in a Bottle' campaign by curating the best regional comics and creatively crafting jokes. They surpass linguistic barriers to connect with diverse Indian communities.”





Saikiran said, “I'm delighted to be teaming up with Sprite for the 'Joke in a Bottle' campaign. In a world where laughter is often the best medicine, 'Joke in a Bottle' delivers the perfect remedy, and a chance to savor life's lighter moments.”





Niharika NM said, “Sprite’s ‘Joke in a Bottle’ has a simple mantra – Sip and Smile. I am delighted to be part of a campaign that creates a significant impact on people by leveraging laughter as its tool. ‘Joke in a Bottle’ brings together the people’s love for humor and a cold bottle of Sprite.”