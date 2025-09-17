Soothravakyam a Digital Sensation with Record-Breaking Viewership on OTT

Malayalam film "Soothravakyam" has been making waves among Telugu audiences on Amazon Prime Video, garnering a highly positive response since its digital premiere last month. The film's thought-provoking and emotional storytelling has captured the hearts of viewers, clocking an impressive 100 million streaming minutes.





What sets "Soothravakyam" apart is its refreshing take on the police system. Rather than restricting police officers to their conventional image of solving crimes, the film explores their ability to inspire social change. It introduces the idea of policemen not only as law enforcers but also as mentors who dedicate their free time to educating children and shaping communities. This progressive and revolutionary thought, combined with a gripping screenplay, has struck a chord with audiences.

The film marks the directorial debut of Eugene Jose Chirammel, who has been praised for his bold and engaging narrative style. Notably, the film's producer Srikanth Kandregula also takes on the powerful role of a police officer in the movie. His impactful performance, strong dialogue delivery, and commanding screen presence have surprised and impressed audiences alike.

Packed with unexpected twists and thrilling investigation episodes, "Soothravakyam" never loses pace, keeping viewers engaged throughout. The police investigation sequences, in particular, have been lauded for their intensity and freshness. After receiving appreciation during its theatrical run, the film has successfully replicated its impact on OTT, creating a digital sensation with its record-breaking viewership.



With its inspiring message, compelling performances, and engaging narrative, "Soothravakyam" is proving to be not just a movie but a movement that resonates strongly with today's audiences. The film's success is a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on viewers.

