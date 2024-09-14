Kottukkaali OTT Release Date Confirmed

Following its fruitful theatrical run, the road drama Kottukkaali, Featuring Soori and Anna Ben, will make its OTT debut. Whereas the film began its streaming from September 20, 2024 on Simply South for non Indian viewers after being released in india on August 23, 2024 it also generated a buzz among fans. This news was shared through the official handle of the platform on X post platform formerly Twitter.





In the current movie directed by PS Vinothraj, Kottukkaali starts with a man named Paandi played by Soori, returning to India after several years abroad intending to take his niece Meera Anna Ben’s hand in marriage. Paandi is coming to take Meera back to India with him but Meera, however, falls for a man from a lower caste and this breeds troubles in the family. She is so adamant that she wants to be with her lover that her family thinks that she is possessed and she is taken for exorcism to a family deity.





Again and again the family struggles with situations during their movement that are elaborate by subplots, which are also introduced. The fidelity of Meera comes under scrutiny, and Paandi too has some inner battles. The movie deals with male domination, the social system of men and technique, and mysticism among other issues, but the narration of the film is slow and linear, and no music score has been used as much as environmental sound.





The Kottukkaali was screened for the 74th Berlin International Film Festival and rubble has since been issued particularly in regard to its plot and characters played by Soori and Anna Ben. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan under his own banner and is intact well liked by critics for the way the issues are tackled and executed in the film.





After Kottukkaali, Soori will be seen in Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. This movie is the continuation of the mega success Viduthalai Part 1 that was released in 2023 and is tentatively scheduled for release around Christmas 2024. The period action thriller is about a police constable who has to deal with a separatist leader essayed by Vijay Sethupathy. Among the other highlights of the film are Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Rajiv Menon.





With Kottukkaali on its way to OTT platform, those who missed watching it in theatres will soon relax at home with the engaging story and the stunning performances offered by the film.