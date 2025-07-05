SonyLIV's Rocket Boys Continues To Clocks High Viewership

The web series Rocket Boys, which is currently trending on the OTT platform SonyLIV, is based on true events. The show has won 43 awards and holds an IMDb rating of 8.8.



The biographical drama chronicles the lives of Indian scientists Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, focusing on their contributions to India’s nuclear and space programs during the 1940s to 1960s.

The series features Kuberaa actor Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. It consists of 16 episodes across two seasons, and has received widespread acclaim for its storytelling, acting, and historical significance, making it a popular and critically praised show.



Rocket Boys is among the most-watched series on the platform. It's zooming ahead with excellent viewership.



Created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys is lauded for its attention to detail in recreating the period. From the production design and art direction to the costumes, the series successfully transports viewers back in time.

