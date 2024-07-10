Snake inside the Bigg Boss house?







Bigg Boss OTT 3 is run by Anil Kapoor with a lot of interest each day as it progresses. Participants who are in a solitary house cut off from the outside world were faced with a potential danger not long ago. A video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) reveals that there is a snake crawling near Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey that raised concerns about safety issues for the show.A snake moving close to Lovekesh Kataria on live TV was noticed by fans during a task where he was tied on a pole. This horrifying sight made viewers ask questions regarding the contestants’ welfare inside Bigg Boss house. One user highlighted this incident, raising concern about how close it seems to be to Lovekesh.Lovekesh Kataria has been tagged “Baharwala” by Vishal Pandey in an episode recently shared by producers, which will subject him to some punishment that audiences shall vote upon through which his future on the show will be determined. As of now, there is no verified report stating whether or not Lovekesh will be evicted.Following an intense argument between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey, tensions have escalated in the Bigg Boss house. It began when Vishal referred to Armaan's second wife, Kritika as “beautiful” and also called Armaan “lucky” because he had her. Armaan slapping Vishal resulted from a conversation with Lovekesh during which he said this statement. To those who do not know him, Armaan has two wives Payal Malik who was his first wife and Kritika.Fans wait eagerly for what effect these events will have on dynamics within Bigg Boss OTT 3.