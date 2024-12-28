Singham Again OTT Release on which platform

Rohit Shetty's action-packed film Singham Again is now available to stream on OTT platforms just a month after its theatrical release. Featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, this movie continues Shetty’s famous cop universe and hit theaters during Diwali alongside Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After achieving moderate success at the box office, the film is now set to captivate audiences on Prime Video.Prime Video announced the OTT release of Singham Again with an Instagram post showcasing the film's poster which includes stars like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone. The caption read, "Brace yourselves for the lion’s roar." The film started streaming on the platform on December 27.Expressing his gratitude Ajay Devgn said, “Singham is a character that has been loved immensely by audiences over the years, making it truly iconic. Returning for Singham Again felt like coming home. I am thankful for the audience’s continued support. With the movie now on Prime Video, fans worldwide can experience the action-packed chapter of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.”Singham Again is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe following Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. This installment introduces Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff as new additions to the franchise while Arjun Kapoor plays the antagonist earning praise for his performance. Other cast members include Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff.The story is inspired by the Ramayana and follows Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) and his team as they rescue his wife Avni Kamat Singham (Kareena Kapoor) from the villainous Danger Lanka, played by Arjun Kapoor. Made on a budget of ₹350 crore, the film collected ₹372.4 crore worldwide.