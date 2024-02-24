RJ Balaji's Singapore Saloon OTT Release Date Confirmed

RJ Balaji, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, has carved a niche for himself as a versatile character actor. Transitioning from his roots as a radio jockey, he recently took on the lead role in "Singapore Saloon," a film written and directed by Gokul.Released on January 25th, "Singapore Saloon" received acclaim from both audiences and critics. Now, in an exciting development, the film has made its debut on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, starting February 23rd. The makers shared the news on their official social media accounts, inviting viewers to experience the film's inspiring narrative from the comfort of their homes.Directed by Gokul, "Singapore Saloon" marks his sixth directorial venture and his first collaboration with RJ Balaji in a leading role. The movie unfolds as a coming-of-age comedy, following the journey of an aspiring hairstylist facing obstacles from corporate forces determined to thwart his dreams. It's a tale of resilience and determination as he endeavors to establish his own salon amidst adversity.The film boasts a stellar cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, alongside seasoned actors like Sathyaraj, Lal, John Vijay, and Kishen Das in pivotal roles. Notable appearances by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Jiiva in cameo roles add further intrigue to the narrative.Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Films International, "Singapore Saloon" features music by the talented duo Vivek-Mervin, with Javed Riaz crafting the background score. The visuals are brought to life by cinematographer M Sukumar, while renowned editor Selva RK ensures a seamless cinematic experience.Looking ahead, RJ Balaji has an exciting lineup of projects. He is set to feature in "Sorgavaasal," alongside stars like Selvaraghavan and Sharafudheen. Additionally, he's part of the action comedy "Yung Mung Sung," directed by MS Arjun, where he shares the screen with the legendary Prabhu Deva. With such diverse roles on the horizon, RJ Balaji continues to captivate audiences with his versatile talent and compelling performances.