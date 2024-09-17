Simbaa streams on Amazon Prime Video; impresses audience

Recently, the Telugu states experienced heavy downpour and flooding and it’s a view of what negligence to the environment can cause. With communities attempting to recover from the destruction caused, the worth of preserving the environment has been brought into stark relief. In line with these pressing environmental matters, the movie ‘Simbaa’ has gained greater attention and even trended in Amazon Prime and Aha App.





Simbaa is produced by Sampath Nandi Team Works and Raj Dasari Productions and is the first movie by director Murali Manohar Reddy. Starring Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagapathi Babu, Vashishta, Srinath, etc., the film espoused by filmmakers also has a catchy slogan ‘Vruksho Rakshathi Rakshitah’ – trees protect those who protect them. And indeed this theme has become relevant to the audience, especially in the light of recent natural calamities.





However, this was not the case at the onset of its theatrical release as Simbaa even though it received rave reviews. Five days after its theatrical release, the OTT or online streaming channels began streaming Simbaa and therefore began doing extremely well. Within the last ten days of this entry, Simbaa has been making up pirates, penetrating into the top six charts of Amazon Prime Oh yes. Such dialogues and scenes which depict the goodness of mother nature and the necessity to protect her have become a hot subject which revolves around the need of planting and protecting plants.





Jagapathy Babu and Anasuya Bharadwaj’s acting has received encomium from the public and it is because of the emotion that underlines each character. There has been additionally a film score of Krishna Saurabh as well as amazing looking capture by Krishna Prasad which has rendered the effects of this film overwhelming especially on the online channels. That the film has received positive comments on social media about its theme and the work of the first time director is in no doubt.





There is an environmental message in the movie ‘Simbaa’ which is supported by the story line of Sampath Nandi and the direction of Murali Manohar Reddy who is clear in what he wants to achieve in the film. It is surprising that even after controversial new films are released on OTT platforms, Simbaa has remained fairly strong, this shows that films that center on a message can last the test of time.





