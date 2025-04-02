Siddharth, Nayanthara’s Test Debuts on Netflix This Friday

Actor Siddharth, Nayanthara, Madhavan, and Meera Jasmine star in the Tamil-language sports drama ‘Test’. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix from April 4, 2025.

Test features notable stars, and comes across as a story with potential. However, despite the obvious advantages, there is not enough buzz surrounding it. Test has skipped a theatrical release and is heading straight to digital streaming.



The film’s trailer has failed to create excitement among its potential OTT viewership, and there is little anticipation surrounding it.



Test will be available on Netflix in multiple languages. It remains to be seen whether the movie will find its audience digitally. Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth have produced the project, while Shakthisree Gopalan is its music composer.

