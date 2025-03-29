Shikhar Dhawan Joins Amazon MX Player’s Battleground as Supermentor

Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan, popularly known as "Gabbar," has been revealed as the Supermentor for Battleground, the upcoming fitness reality show on Amazon MX Player. With his trademark grit and winning mindset, Dhawan will guide contestants through an intense 28-day competition of physical and mental endurance.

The show features 16 contestants divided into four regional teams—Mumbai Strikers, Haryana Bulls, Delhi Dominators, and UP Dabangs—who will battle it out under the guidance of renowned fitness leaders in the Battleground House. With Dhawan at the helm, the competition is set to intensify as fans eagerly await the announcement of team mentors.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Dhawan said, "True strength isn’t just about physical power—it’s about pushing past your limits and staying mentally tough. I’m thrilled to mentor these fierce competitors as they embark on a life-changing journey."

Battleground will premiere in April and stream for free on Amazon MX Player through its mobile app, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.