Shark Tank India Season 3: Here is how a pitcher lost Rs 100 crore

The entrepreneurial spirit of Indians takes center stage in the ongoing season of Shark Tank India, where startups pitch their innovative ideas to secure investments from seasoned investors, known as the Sharks. Among the diverse array of ventures showcased on the show, one millet-based startup stood out for its inspiring journey and unique offerings.





In a recent episode, viewers were introduced to the founders of a millet-based brand, Ajay Bhuwalka and Ruchika Bhuwalka, whose entrepreneurial journey was fueled by a personal health crisis. Ajay's health turnaround, attributed to the incorporation of millets into his diet, inspired the duo to establish a business centered around this nutritious grain. Seeking Rs 1 crore in exchange for a 3% equity stake, they shared their compelling story and vision with the Sharks.





Reflecting on their past challenges, Ajay recounted the adversity faced by his family's steel manufacturing enterprise, which experienced a significant setback in 2016. Despite the hardships, Ruchika's prudent financial management and savings of Rs 3 crore served as the initial investment for their venture. Her resilience and determination during challenging times earned admiration from the Sharks.





However, despite their compelling narrative and promising business model, the Sharks ultimately decided to pass on the opportunity, leaving Ajay and Ruchika to navigate their entrepreneurial journey without external investment. While the outcome may not have been as anticipated, their resilience and unwavering commitment to their vision serve as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Indian entrepreneurs showcased on Shark Tank India Season 3.