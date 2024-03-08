Shark Tank India 3: Find Out why Anupam Mittal labeled pitchers' expansion plan SUICIDAL





The ongoing third season of Shark Tank India has generated significant buzz, drawing attention to a diverse array of entrepreneurs from across the country. While opinions may vary on whether this season is truly the most watched, there's no denying the show's ability to showcase innovative ideas and ambitious ventures.One such pitch that grabbed headlines was from 'Eatverse', a Kolkata-based multi-brand cloud kitchen business. The trio behind Eatverse, Harsh Kandoi, Pulkit Kejriwal, and Aadarsh Choudhary, made a dramatic entrance with their proposal: Rs. 1 crore investment for a mere one percent equity, valuing their business at Rs. 100 crores.Remarkably, the founders revealed that they kickstarted their venture with just Rs. 10,000, which has now grown into a multi-crore enterprise. However, their bold expansion plans faced scrutiny from the sharks. Aman Gupta advised against venturing into new territories, warning that the margins in new locations could prove fatal to the business. Instead, he suggested focusing on scaling operations in Kolkata, cautioning against the challenges of penetrating competitive markets like Delhi.Gupta emphasized the importance of refining their brand's image and concentrating on consolidating their presence before considering further expansion. Despite their decade-long tenure in the industry, the entrepreneurs were reminded of the need to assess market dynamics and strategize effectively to achieve sustainable growth.