Sharathulu Varthisthai gets an OTT release date

Chaitanya Rao and Bhoomi Shetty teamed up for the lead roles in Sharathulu Varthisthai, a rural action drama that hit the big screens on March 15, 2024. Despite the talents of the lead actors and the direction of Kumara Swamy, the film didn't catch much attention at the box office, mainly due to a lack of promotional efforts. As a result, it struggled to make a mark and is now gearing up for its digital release on the Aha Video platform.





The film is all set to start streaming from May 18 on the Aha OTT platform. The official announcement of this was made recently by the makers.





In the movie, Chaitanya Rao portrays the character of Chiranjeevi, a simple government employee in a village who faces challenges when the system lets him down. Determined to fight back, he finds himself entangled in the web of a fraudulent chit fund company after succumbing to peer pressure.





Apart from Rao and Shetty, the film features a diverse cast including RJ Avinash, Mallesh Balast, Palamuru Devaraj, and many others in significant roles. Co-written by Peddinti Ashok Kumar and directed by Kumara Swamy, Sharathulu Varthisthai, the film promises a compelling narrative supported by a captivating background score and music composed by Suresh Bobbili and Arun Chiluveru.





Produced by Nagarjun Samala under the Starlight Studios banner, the film boasts skilled cinematography by Shekar Pochampally and Praveen Vanamali, with editing handled by Gajjala Rakshith Kumar.





With its digital premiere scheduled for May 18, 2024, on Aha Video, audiences will soon have the opportunity to experience the tale of Chiranjeevi and his journey against adversity in Sharathulu Varthisthai.