Shaitaan: OTT deal locked

After its theatrical run, the much-awaited Bollywood horror film "Shaitaan," directed by Vikas Bahl, is set to make its streaming debut on Netflix. Starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, the film takes audiences on a spine-chilling journey into the realm of Indian black magic.In "Shaitaan," a seemingly innocent weekend getaway turns into a nightmare when a mysterious stranger, played by R. Madhavan, disrupts the lives of Ajay Devgn and Jyotika's characters and their children. As the family confronts their darkest fears, the film explores the terrifying consequences of supernatural forces.With its release marking Bollywood's return to the horror genre after a two-year hiatus, trade analysts are optimistic about "Shaitaan's" prospects. Taran Adarsh praises the film's trailer for its impactful storytelling and applauds the star-studded cast for their compelling performances, predicting a strong opening at the box office.Girish Johar echoes this sentiment, describing "Shaitaan" as an underdog garnering increasing interest and ticket sales. The teaser's popularity and the chilling performances of Madhavan and Ajay Devgn bode well for the film's success among both urban and broader audiences.As fans eagerly await its arrival on Netflix, "Shaitaan" promises to deliver an unforgettable horror experience, marking a significant milestone for Bollywood's foray back into the genre.