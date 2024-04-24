Seerat Kapoor's Special Mass Number in Usha Parinayam

Seerat Kapoor who has always amazed the audience with her performances has no way to look back and is soaring heights each new day. Seerat has a very powerful 2024 with numerous projects releasing this year and recently the actress amazed the audience with her performance in the film Bhamakalapam 2. One news that has taken a round over the internet is that the talented actress Seerat Kapoor is gearing up to shoot a special mass number for the first time in her career, and it's none other than for the eminent Telugu director K. Vijaya Bhaskar's much-anticipated film, "Usha Parinayam".Known for her exceptional dancing prowess showcased in previous hits like "Bhamakalapam 2" and "Maarich", Seerat Kapoor is ready to raise the bar even higher with this upcoming mass dance number. A little birdie from the sets of the film has revealed, "Yes the news is true that actress Seerat Kapoor is on board to shoot the biggest mass dance number of her career. After delivering massive hit dance performances in her previous films, Seerat is now set to shoot for a song that promises crazy hook steps and a desi native vibe. Her dance in this film is going to be a complete surprise package for everyone promising a spectacle that will leave audiences spellbound. Impressed by Seerat's dancing prowess, director K. Vijaya Bhaskar personally wanted her on board for this special song. And currently, the rehearsals are in full swing and the shoot of the song is all set to be shot in the coming week."Seerat also shared a picture on her social media as she headed for her rehearsals, sharing a selfie picture on her social media she wrote, "Rehearsal ready! Wish me luck ""Usha Parinayam" is touted to be a complete family entertainer, adding further anticipation to Kapoor's electrifying performance. The film also marks the debut of Vijaya Bhaskar's son, Sree Kamal, in a leading role, alongside the talented Tanvi Akaanksha, who has been cast as the female lead. The ensemble cast includes esteemed actors such as Vennela Kishore, Sivaji Raja, Aamani, Sudha, Anand Chakrapani, Rajitha, Balakrishna, Surya, and Madhumani, ensuring a stellar cinematic experience for audiences.With expectations soaring high and excitement building up, "Usha Parinayam" promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, with Seerat Kapoor's electrifying dance number poised to be a highlight of the film, setting the stage ablaze with its infectious energy and unforgettable choreography.