Jeethu Joseph's Secret Stories Roslin to release on this platform

In an exciting collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, acclaimed director Jeethu Joseph, best known for his work on the hit film Drishyam, is set to venture into the world of online series with his latest project, Secret Stories: Roslin. The series marks Joseph's debut in the digital realm and promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline.





The show stars Sanjana Dipu and Hakkim Shah, known for their roles in the critically acclaimed film Moothon, and filming for the series commenced on Saturday. Mathew George serves as the producer, while South Indian actress Meena Sagar is set to play a significant role in the series.





Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar, who has previously collaborated with industry veterans like Anwar Rasheed and Jeethu Joseph, Secret Stories: Roslin boasts a talented team behind the camera. The screenplay is penned by renowned Malayalam lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar, marking his first foray into writing for the screen. PM Unnikrishnan handles cinematography duties, Vishnu Shyam provides the soundtrack, and Riyas K. Badhar takes charge of editing.





As Disney+ Hotstar expands its Malayalam web series slate, Secret Stories: Roslin enters a competitive landscape, facing off against projects like Anali by Midhun Manuel Thomas and the second season of Kerala Crime Files. The series aims to carve a niche for itself in the crowded market, offering audiences a fresh and engaging viewing experience.





With a blend of seasoned professionals and emerging talent, Secret Stories: Roslin represents a bold endeavor that could redefine the landscape of internet series. The success of this collaboration between Jeethu Joseph and Disney+ Hotstar hinges on its ability to deliver a compelling narrative that stands out amidst the abundance of Malayalam web series. As anticipation builds, audiences eagerly await to see if "Roslin" will make its mark or fade into obscurity.