After Crown All Eyes on Netflix's Scoop

Despite the conclusion of "The Crown" last year, Netflix is gearing up for another royal drama with its upcoming feature film "Scoop." The first teaser for "Scoop" has been released, offering a glimpse into the suspenseful interview between Prince Andrew and "Newsnight" presenter Emily Maitlis. Rufus Sewell, known for his role in "The Diplomat," takes on the role of Prince Andrew, while Gillian Anderson portrays Emily Maitlis. Alongside them, Keeley Hawes stars as Andrew's former private assistant Amanda Thirsk, and Billie Piper plays Sam McAlister, the producer of "Newsnight" who orchestrated Andrew's controversial interview.





The movie delves into Prince Andrew's notorious interview with Maitlis in November 2019, where he addressed his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations made by Virginia Guiffre. Despite facing backlash for his lack of remorse and questionable explanations, including claiming he couldn't sweat and recalling a specific evening at a Pizza Express in Woking, Prince Andrew remained steadfast in his stance.





Following the interview, Prince Andrew stepped down from his public duties, and Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his military titles. The story behind the interview quickly became fodder for films and adaptations. McAlister's account of landing the interview was optioned for a film, which Voltage and The Lighthouse are producing. Additionally, Maitlis is working on an Amazon version of the interview with Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson.





"Scoop" is set to premiere on Netflix on April 5th, offering viewers an intriguing look into one of the most controversial moments in recent royal history.