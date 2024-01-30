Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B Super Hit on OTT





The much-anticipated Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B, which initially had a lukewarm response at the box office during its theatrical release last November, has found a new lease of life on the streaming platform. The film, which landed on Amazon Prime Video on January 26, has been receiving widespread acclaim and positive reviews from audiences.Writer-director Hemanth M. Rao, the creative force behind the movie, expressed his delight at the film's positive reception on the OTT platform. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B, as the sequel to the critically acclaimed Side A, has lived up to expectations, drawing viewers into its melancholic narrative and earning praise for the stellar performances of the lead cast.The film's visual aesthetics have been a standout feature, with viewers applauding the cinematography of Advaitha Gurumurthy and Hemanth. The beautifully shot frames, enriched with a diverse color palette and visual elements, effectively convey the profound emotions and enduring pain experienced by the protagonist.Currently available exclusively in India, the filmmakers are in discussions with their streaming partner to extend availability to international audiences. While Side B is accessible in all four South Indian languages, a Hindi-dubbed version is also in the pipeline.Starring Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Chaithra J. Achar in lead roles, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B has successfully carved its niche in the streaming space after an initial theatrical release that didn't meet expected numbers. The positive response on Amazon Prime Video underscores the film's enduring appeal and connection with a broader audience.