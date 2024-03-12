Young High profile Supreme Court Adv Sana Raees Khan has been a well-known name in the industry. Post acclaiming fame in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Sana Raees Khan has once again grabbed the limelight for her phenomenal work in the Indrani Mukherjea case. Sana Raees Khan stands out as a young, distinguished criminal lawyer, esteemed for her work on high-profile cases in India.

Sana's foray into the world of television as a contestant on Bigg Boss 17 was not a career shift but a quest for personal growth. Despite her brief stint in the entertainment world, she has remained clear about her devotion to the legal profession and her role as a Supreme Court lawyer.

Sana recently grabbed the limelight when she was featured in the Netflix Docuseries of Indarani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora Murder case. She was applauded for her massive victory in the case. To which Sana opened up and said, "I am very elated that I have secured justice for my client Indrani Mukerjea who was incarcerated for a period of more than 6 years. She had appointed me 6 months befor her release from jail and when I went through her Chargesheet, My confidence in her innocence strengthened and justice truly prevailed. "

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4Dr3SMNpOY/

For the unversed, Apart from Indriani Mukherjea's case, Sana is also known for various other notable cases. Sana's legal prowess was highlighted when she secured first bail in the Aryan Khan Drug Cruise Case for Avin Sahu, co-defendant in the case involving Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, in 2021. Karan Sajnani in Nawab Malik's son-in-law's case and Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, and securing bail for Vaibhav Raut in Nalasopara Bomb case involving the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Additionally, she is the defense lawyer for Binder Gujjar in the Haryana fake encounter case and successfully obtained bail for Model Divya Pahuja in the same case, who was tragically murdered in 2024 following her release. Sana also secured bail for Kadar and Sooraj Inamdar in the Lonavala Murder case. However, her significant legal victory to date is perhaps securing bail for a man accused of a particularly heinous crime, the Hanumant Shinde case, where the man was charged with cutting his girlfriend into pieces. Sana has also dealt with several high-profile cases involving Organized crime Syndicate. She also deals with a wide range of Criminal, Money laundering, EOW, ED, Civil, Arbitration, Intellectual property matters, DRT, Securities, SEBI, and various other matters.

We can surely say that Sana brings a sense of faith and justice to her work, which is a source of inspiration and strength in her legal battles. Sana Raees Khan's journey in the legal field is marked by her steadfast dedication and her reputation as a formidable advocate in the Supreme Court.