Bigg Boss OTT 3 Top contestants

Approaching one month old since its inception, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been full of drama packed events, controversies plus intense competition. There are thirteen players left including wild card entry Adnaan Shaikh while five had already been shown their way out. As another eviction draws closer, social media is trending on potential winners’ talks.

The Top 3 Contestants According to The Khabri

The Khabri who is highly popular among Bigg Boss followers recently predicted via twitter who will be leading in game play and according to them should be finalists. This tweet has quickly gone viral, adding fuel to the fan discussions.

Sana Makbul Ranvir Shorey Armaan Malik

These players were appreciated by The Khabri, who is trustworthy for Bigg Boss updates, for performing well and having a competitive spirit that made them potential winners.

In agreement with The Khabri’s views, Fans have noted that these players have stood out through their strategic gameplay, strong personalities and the ability to deal with the problems within the Bigg Boss house. These three contestants are viewed as favorites as they approach towards the end of the show.

With Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik emerging as possible finalists during this stage of the competition, things could not be any tougher.