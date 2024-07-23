Samantha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Wamiqa Gabbi join hands for a web series

A new web series starring Samantha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Wamiqa Gabbi has been announced by Rahi Anil Barve who is known for his exceptional storytelling skills. This will be a great addition to Indian streaming content on Netflix. While details about the series remain under wraps, fans in India are excited by this news though they are also scaredHis upcoming projects have created a lot of expectations because Barve is famously known for his indigenous Indian narratives. His previous film Tumbbad which was based on folktales was very popular among adults. For OTTs subscribers across many platforms “Gulkanda Tales” is one of those must-see works waiting to come out soonest however nothing seems forthcoming making fans anxious as days go by without any information coming forth.Barve’s fans have been left disappointed after “Gulkanda Tales” failed to see light. For instance, Tumbbad took six years of painstaking editing by Barve himself. There were whispers that Gulkanda Tales had already been shot but that was never official information. Nonetheless, the silence on this matter only continues to add to their frustration.Adding more anticipation to the fans, Rahi Anil Barve had previously announced another project with Mohammed Samad and Jaaved Jaaferi titled Mayasabha. Unfortunately, no update has been given regarding this project as well. In regard to these much hyped up titles, their supporters are still waiting for news of their fate and have been disappointed by the prolonged silence.The excitement of his upcoming works is heightened by the fact that Rahi Anil Barve is known to be a filmmaker who creates adult fairy tales. Though it was first publicized last month, Gulkanda Tales, starring Kunal Khemu, Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekha as leads in a fictional ancient Indian city has been all over. However, there have not been any updates so far which is frustrating for fans eager to hear Barve’s usual magic of telling stories.In conclusion, though announcing such an exciting new web series having top-rated actors is thrilling; the prolonged delay and lack of updates on his previous projects make fans long for additional information. Accordingly, they expect the maker to come out with important details related to his upcoming projects soon while awaiting Gulkanda Tales"and Mayasabha.