Saiyaara OTT Release Date: Where to Watch

The Hindi blockbuster hit Saiyaara, featuring Ayaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, was released in theaters on July 18, 2025. The film performed well at the box office and turned out to be a profitable venture.



Although most movie buffs have been waiting for the digital release, the makers have not officially announced a release date. Netflix has acquired the digital rights for Saiyaara, and the film is expected to be released on September 12, 2025.

However, the official OTT release date for Saiyaara has yet to be announced.



Saiyaara, helmed by Mohit Suri, also stars a stellar cast including Geeta Agarwal, Varun Badola, Anngad Raaj, Shaad Randhawa, Sid Makkar, and others.

