Saiyaara Set for Digital Release on Netflix from September 12

Bollywood’s recent blockbuster hit, Saiyaara, turned out to be a highly profitable venture at the box office. The film featured debutant actors Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday.

For those waiting for Saiyaara’s digital release, the film’s streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix. The platform has officially announced that it will start streaming on September 12, 2025. The film will be available in Hindi with English subtitles.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is expected to perform well on OTT as well.