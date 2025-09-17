Saiyaara Releases on OTT: Where to Watch

After ruling the box office this summer, Saiyaara, the romantic musical drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has now made its digital debut on Netflix. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film premiered on the platform on September 12, 2025, and is available in Hindi with English subtitles across 190+ countries.

The film narrates the poignant love story of Krish, a passionate musician, and Vaani, a writer-songwriter, whose relationship is tested when she is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Blending raw emotion with haunting melodies, Saiyaara struck a deep chord with audiences, earning widespread critical acclaim and commercial success.

Following its theatre run, where it grossed an impressive Rs 329 crore net in India and Rs 570 crore worldwide, Saiyaara’s arrival on Netflix has been just as impactful. Within its first week, it became the top non-English global film on the platform, logging millions of viewing hours and topping charts worldwide. Speaking about the film’s streaming release, Director Mohit Suri said, “Saiyaara will always be a very special film for me, and the way audiences embraced it in theatres globally was truly incredible. As the film begins its journey on Netflix, I’m excited that more people will now get to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story. Love stories are special because they are universal and I hope Saiyaara touches hearts everywhere, in every corner of the world.” Echoing the sentiment, Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, stated, “Saiyaara's success has taken it beyond the box office to becoming a true cultural phenomenon. It has brought audiences unforgettable music and a deeply touching story of love, loss and destiny. Now, with Saiyaara streaming on Netflix, we are excited for it to receive even more love as it connects with audiences everywhere. Through our continued partnership with YRF, we are proud to bring this landmark tale from India to the world.” Apart from its emotional narrative, the music of Saiyaara became a global hit, with its title track entering the Billboard Hot 200 chart in the top 10. Critics praised the film’s performances, direction, and emotional tone, calling it one of the most moving love stories in recent Indian cinema. For audiences who missed the theatrical release, Netflix now brings home the chance to experience its soulful soundtrack, heartbreaking romance, and timeless message of love.



