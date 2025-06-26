Lytus Studios Debuts with Lytus Music Under Lytus Technologies’ Entertainment Expansion

Hyderabad:Lytus Technologies, a forward-thinking platform services entity known for its innovation-led business model, today announced the official launch of Lytus Studios XR India, its media and entertainment division, alongside the debut of Lytus Music, a dynamic new vertical focused on music production, distribution, and artist engagement. Leading this ambitious venture is M. Sai Ramakrishna (SRK) Mudigonda, who joins as Chief Executive Officer of Lytus Studios XR India.



With over 25 years of leadership experience across Media, Entertainment, Sport, Telecoms, and Advertising, SRK brings strategic business development expertise, a deep understanding of content ecosystems, and a proven ability to scale operations across geographies. His appointment underscores Lytus’ ambition to become a key player in India’s evolving entertainment landscape.



Headquartered in Hyderabad, one of India’s most vibrant cultural hubs, Lytus Studios XR India forms the nucleus of Lytus Technologies’ entertainment vision. With plans spanning Over-the-Top (OTT) content, digital-first video, immersive XR formats, and now music, Lytus is building a comprehensive, end-to-end entertainment ecosystem.



Under the Lytus Studios banner, the company unveiled Lytus Music, set to redefine the nation’s audio entertainment landscape. The division will focus on original tracks, curated playlists, live performances, immersive sound formats, and support for independent and regional artists. Operating from a state-of-the-art collaborative facility in Hyderabad, it will serve as the epicentre of content creation, talent engagement, and innovation.

“This isn’t just about launching a studio or a music label, it’s about reimagining entertainment for the digital age,” said Sai Ramakrishna Mudigonda, CEO of Lytus Studios XR India. “With Lytus Music, we are laying the foundation for a next-generation audio ecosystem that blends creativity, technology, and cultural relevance.”

Lytus Studios XR India is actively recruiting across creative, production, platform management, digital marketing, and talent relations. The company is also in advanced stages of finalising a brand ambassador to represent Lytus Music across campaigns and public platforms.



The company plans to create employment opportunities for approximately 150 people within the first year of operation. It will operate out of a 25,000-square-foot office space housing two state-of-the-art studio facilities equipped with the latest and best-in-class technology for content creation, post-production, and immersive formats.

A significant capital outlay has been earmarked for infrastructure, content partnerships, and talent development programmes, with the first phase expected to generate substantial employment opportunities.

“As we expand rapidly into the media and entertainment domain, Sai’s cross-sector expertise and proven leadership make him the ideal choice to lead this transformation,” said Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies. “His vision aligns with our ambition to build category-defining platforms across entertainment and beyond.”