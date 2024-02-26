Ravi Teja's Eagle OTT Release Date Confirmed

Ravi Teja, the Mass Maharaja of Telugu cinema, delivers yet another entertaining performance in his latest film, "Eagle," directed by the acclaimed cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni. Alongside him, Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar shine as the female leads, adding depth to this captivating narrative.Amidst fervent discussions among fans and audiences, rumors suggest that the Telugu version of "Eagle" might soon make its debut on the OTT platform ETV Win on March 2, 2024. However, the suspense remains regarding the acquisition of the movie's Hindi digital rights, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates from the filmmakers.Beyond Ravi Teja's standout performance, "Eagle" features a talented ensemble cast, including Navadeep and Srinivas Avasarala in significant roles, further enriching the cinematic experience. Backed by People Media Factory, this project promises a thrilling ride for audiences, accompanied by a mesmerizing musical score by Davzand. Keep an eye out for more exciting developments in the realm of OTT news.