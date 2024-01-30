Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Lands on Netflix: The OTT Reality Check

The much-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer, "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has finally made its way to the OTT platform Netflix. The film, which garnered a resounding response at the theaters and amassed over 1000 Cr at the box office, is now available for streaming, much to the excitement of fans. However, the anticipation for extended scenes and rumored additions to the OTT version has left audiences disappointed.





Earlier speculations hinted at the inclusion of extra scenes, with rumors circulating about an additional 30 minutes and a speculated kiss scene involving Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol being added to the Netflix version. Fans were eager to see what surprises the OTT release held in store.





Contrary to the speculation, the reality is far more straightforward. The OTT version of "Animal" on Netflix maintains the same content as its theatrical release, with no extended scenes or additional content. The rumored kiss scene and the speculated 30-minute extension are notably absent from the streaming version.





The absence of extended scenes is not due to creative choices or directorial decisions but stems from Netflix's decision to refrain from showcasing any uncensored versions on their platform. This approach is likely aimed at avoiding potential legal complications and ensuring a consistent viewing experience for audiences.





While the lack of additional content may have disappointed some eager fans expecting a unique experience on Netflix, the streaming platform has opted to present "Animal" in its original theatrical form. As viewers embark on this cinematic journey on Netflix, they can expect the same gripping narrative, stellar performances, and intense drama that made "Animal" a hit at the box office. The film's arrival on Netflix offers a chance for those who missed it in theaters to witness the cinematic spectacle at their convenience.