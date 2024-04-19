Ranam – Aram Thavarel OTT Release Date Confirmed

Ranam – Aram Thavarel, the Tamil thriller that made its theatrical debut on February 23, has been generating buzz for its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Directed by Sherief, the film dives into the mysterious death of a nurse, unravelling a web of criminal intrigue involving sinister characters and a crime novelist.

With a talented ensemble cast led by Vaibhav Reddy, Nandita Swetha, Tanya Hope, and Saraswathi Menon, alongside acclaimed actors such as Suresh Chakravarthi, Prenithi, and Pathaman, Ranam–Aram Thavarel has garnered praise from industry experts for its compelling narrative and exceptional acting.

Teaming up with Inspector Indhuja, Shiva embarks on a journey fraught with twists and turns, culminating in a chilling revelation when the lead investigator, Rajendran, goes missing. As suspense mounts and tensions rise, the film promises audiences a thrilling excursion into the realms of crime and deception.

As anticipation builds among movie enthusiasts, Ranam – Aram Thavarel is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 19th, offering viewers a chance to immerse themselves in its suspenseful narrative and gripping twists.