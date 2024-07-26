Rana Naidu Season 2: Here's an interesting update







The second season of this popular Netflix crime action drama called Rana Naidu has an official filming starting date. The fans were amazed today by the announcement video when they found out that Arjun Rampal is now part of the show representing a gangster.From the creators of Mirzapur, Inside Edge and The Family Man, comes Rana Naidu. It is an official adaptation of the American crime drama series titled Ray Donovan. Season two promises more dark twists and high-octane turns with Rana once again being ignited on screens alongside Naga their feuds follies and dysfunctional family dynamics.The first season of Rana Naidu was a global hit as it offered viewers enthralling characters, intense conflicts and chaos in the underworld of power and celebrity. The series trended on Netflix’s Global Top 10 for Non-English TV for two weeks post-launch and stayed at number one the most-watched show in India for three weeks running. It was also among the Top 10 series in India for five straight weeks.The show is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, created by Karan Anshuman who is known for his work on Inside Edge and Mirzapur, and co-directed by Karan Anshuman himself along with Suparn S. Varma previously worked on The Family Man and The Trial.Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais were some of the very versatile ensemble cast members presented in Season 1 of Rana Naidu. These actors will be joined by Arjun Rampal whose appearance will bring an extra dimension to the series through his portrayal of a gangster.With filming currently underway under an exciting plot premise, Season 2 of Rana Naidu promises even more gripping drama and action that has endeared fans to it.