Rana Daggubati to host a talk show on OTT yet again

Rana Daggubati, renowned for his menacing portrayal in the epic Baahubali series, is gearing up to host a new talk show on Prime Video. No stranger to the hosting realm, Rana previously helmed the popular talk show No.1 Yaari, which garnered a strong following.





The upcoming talk show, titled "The Rana Connection," promises to be an engaging and intriguing platform featuring Rana's friends and colleagues from the Indian film industry. The announcement was made during Prime Video's grand event in Mumbai, leaving audiences eager to learn more about the guests set to grace the show.





Produced by Rajeev Ranjan under the Spirit Media Pvt Ltd banner, "The Rana Connection" is set to provide viewers with unique insights and candid conversations with notable figures in the industry. As anticipation builds, fans await eagerly to discover the lineup of guests slated to appear on the show.





Amidst his hosting duties, Rana Daggubati remains busy with his acting commitments, currently immersed in the filming of "Vettaiyan" alongside the legendary Thalaivar Rajinikanth. Additionally, Rana has projects lined up with acclaimed director Teja, as well as the eagerly anticipated "Rana Naidu 2," ensuring audiences can expect more captivating performances from the versatile actor in the days to come.