Ram Pothineni eyes OTT Debut

Popular Tollywood hero Ram Pothineni is on the lookout for a major success in his career. His recent film, Skanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu, didn't do well at the box office and actor pinned all his hopes on his next film Double Ismart. Currently, Ram is immersed in the shooting of this upcoming movie, Double iSmart, under the direction of the acclaimed filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. However, amidst this, the buzz in the film industry is abuzz with news of his venture into the world of web series.





According to sources in Mumbai, a prominent director from the Telugu cinema industry is set to helm this Netflix series. The official announcement of this collaboration is expected to be made with grandeur in Mumbai soon, sparking curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike.





This development has sparked interest and curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike. Everyone is eager to know more about the type of series Ram has chosen for his career. It's a new avenue for him, and everyone is waiting to see what kind of magic he brings to the digital screen.





Meanwhile, anticipation is building for the release of Double iSmart, slated to be one of the most awaited films of 2024. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, known for his high-octane action films, Double iSmart promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience for audiences.





The film, a sequel to the 2019 sci-fi thriller iSmart Shankar, sees Ram reprising his role as Shankar. Joining him on this thrilling ride is Bollywood stalwart Sanjay Dutt, who takes on the role of the antagonist. In addition to the powerhouse performances, the film boasts a talented cast, with reports suggesting that Kavya Thapar, will play the female lead opposite Ram. However, official confirmation is awaited from the makers regarding her involvement in the project.





Produced under the banner of Puri Connects, Double iSmart promises to be a high action thriller with stunning cinematography by Gianni Giannelli and Shyam. The music and background score by Mani Sharma are expected to elevate the action-packed narrative. With plans for a Pan-Indian release across multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, Double iSmart is expected to captivate audiences across the country.