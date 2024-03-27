Rapid OTT Release Date Confirmed





"RAM (Rapid Action Mission)" made a grand entrance into theatres this Republic Day, marking a significant debut for lead actor Surya Ayyalasomayajula and director Mihiraam Vynateyaa. Produced by Deepikanjali Vadlamani under the banner of Deepika Entertainment in association with OSM Vision, the film also stars Dhanya Balakrishna as the female lead.



Despite being their first collaboration, both the lead actor and director have garnered praise for their performances and vision, contributing to the film's success. With its patriotic theme, "RAM (Rapid Action Mission)" resonated with audiences of all backgrounds, offering a compelling mix of elements and emotions. The movie received acclaim for its music, background score, and cinematography, elevating the overall viewing experience.



Following its theatrical run, "RAM (Rapid Action Mission)" is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Deepikanjali Vadlamani, the film has been well-received by audiences on the streaming platform, providing an opportunity for those who missed its theatrical release to enjoy the action-packed thriller from the comfort of their homes.



