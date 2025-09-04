Rajinikanth's Coolie Set for Digital Premiere on Prime Video

Actor Rajinikanth's latest film, Coolie, is heading for its digital premiere. The digital rights for the film were acquired by Prime Video, and it is all set to stream on the platform starting September 11, 2025.



The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version is expected to be released a month later, after completing its eight-week theatrical run.



Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Rachita Ram in key roles. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also make guest appearances. The film was produced by Sun Pictures, and the music was composed by Anirudh.



The film received mixed reviews. "Anirudh’s background score and a couple of songs stand out, but they cannot salvage the messy storytelling. Lokesh attempts to highlight the struggles of coolies—often trapped in illegal work unknowingly—but this theme is lost amidst overstuffed characters and exaggerated drama," our review stated.