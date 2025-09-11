Rajinikanth's Coolie Now Streaming on Prime Video

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie has made its way to OTT. The film co-stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Sathyaraj in the lead roles.



The film was released in theaters on August 14, 2025, and arrived on Amazon Prime Video just twenty-five days after its theatrical release. It is currently streaming in four languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Coolie's Hindi version is not yet available and will stream after an eight-week theatrical run.



The film was produced by Sun Pictures with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

