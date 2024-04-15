Rajasekhar's remake film to stream on OTT soon?

Senior actor Rajasekhar has been busy with his upcoming films. The actor was last seen in Extraordinary Man which has Nithiin in the lead role. Before that, the actor was seen in Shekar which is a thriller. This film is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam film Joseph which has Joju George in the lead role. This film was directed by Jeevitha Rajasekhar and their elder daughter Shivani Rajasekhar played his daughter on screen.This film did not do so well at the box office and the financial issues which halted the film from screening left a negative impact on the film. It has to be noted that till date, the film is nowhere on the OTT till now. Many OTT platforms refrained from buying the OTT rights due to the financial issues the film had. Well, as per the latest update, it is said that a popular OTT channel bought the rights of the film and soon, it is going to be up on the platform. The report also mentioned that Shekar will be made available for streaming soon.Anup Rubens composed the tunes. Beeram Sudhakara Reddy, Shivani Rajashekar, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Boggaram Venkata Srinivas jointly produced this thriller.