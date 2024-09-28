Raj Tarun's Bhale Unnade Set for OTT Release





Telugu actor Raj Tarun’s latest film Bhale Unnade, directed by newcomer J Sivasai Vardhan and featuring Manisha Kandkuri, is now in the news again with the news of its coming OTT launch. In an official announcement, ETV Win revealed that the film would begin streaming on October 3, 2024.



It may be worth noting that the film’s box office earnings were not promising; however, it now stands a possibility to reach its audience through the online market. Those fans and viewers who did not get to see it in the theaters can do so from the coziness of their homes.



The film boasts a good support cast in Singeetham Srinivas, Abhirami, Sudarshan, Ammu Abhirami, Hyper Aadi, VTV Ganesh, and Leela Samson. Woven by Ravi Kiran Arts and Maruthi Team and music by Shekar Chandra, Bhale Unnade is seeking a good second breath on the OTT platform.



