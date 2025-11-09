Proddatur Dussehra Documentary Wins Hearts: From Theatres to OTT on ETV Win

Proddatur: After an impressive theatrical run, the much-awaited documentary “Proddatur Dussehra” is now streaming on ETV Win, bringing one of Andhra Pradesh’s most vibrant and historic festivals to global audiences.

Directed by Krishna Murali Thumma and produced by Prem Kumar Valapala, the film is a Balcony Originals Production, presented by Busetty Jewellers. Released theatrically on October 31st across select cinemas in Hyderabad and Proddatur, the documentary beautifully captures the grandeur, emotion, and 135-year-old legacy of the Proddatur Dussehra celebrations.

Speaking about the project, the makers said, “This documentary is a tribute to Proddatur’s devotion, unity, and artistic spirit. Our goal was to present the festival’s true essence to the world through cinema.”

With breathtaking visuals and an evocative soundscape designed by Yashwanth Nag (of Pareshan fame), Proddatur Dussehra immerses viewers in the festive energy, religious rituals, and community pride that define the town every year.

Following its successful theatrical release, the documentary’s OTT debut on ETV Win marks another milestone—allowing audiences everywhere to experience the cultural magnificence of Proddatur and its rich heritage.