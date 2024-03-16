Priyanka Chopra to narrate a documentary on Disney

Disney, a powerhouse entertainment conglomerate akin to a sprawling banyan tree with countless branches, continues to captivate audiences with its diverse offerings, from Marvel to LucasFilm and beyond. Adding to its repertoire is Disneynature, a division dedicated to showcasing the wonders of the natural world.





This Earth Day, on April 22, 2024, Disneynature presents a special treat with its latest documentary titled "Tiger." This captivating film invites viewers to immerse themselves in the world of Ambar, a young tiger mother residing in the lush forests of India. Amidst the breathtaking landscapes, Ambar navigates the challenges of parenthood, from playful interactions with her cubs to encounters with formidable foes like pythons, bears, and rival tigers.





What sets "Tiger" apart is the engaging narration provided by none other than global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who serves as our guide through Ambar's exhilarating journey. Directed by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan, the filmmakers dedicated approximately 1,500 days to capturing the intimate moments of these majestic creatures on camera, offering viewers a front-row seat to their lives, from heart-pounding pursuits to tender maternal bonding.





But the wildlife extravaganza doesn't end there. Accompanying "Tiger" is another compelling documentary titled "Tigers on the Rise," narrated by the talented Blair Underwood. This enlightening film sheds light on the remarkable resurgence of tiger populations in the wild, thanks to the tireless efforts of veterinarians, scientists, and community patrols. However, with this resurgence comes a new set of challenges, as tigers venture beyond their traditional habitats and into human settlements, posing potential risks for both wildlife and local communities. As conservation efforts continue, "Tigers on the Rise" underscores the importance of coexistence and conservation in safeguarding the future of these magnificent creatures and their ecosystems.