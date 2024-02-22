Priyamani's Bhamakalapam 2 turned out to be a family blockbuster with, 100M streaming mins

Starring the iconic actress and National Award winner Priyamani in the lead role, 'Bhamakalapam 2' is now available for streaming directly on Aha. Seerat Kapoor and Sharanya Pradeep played pivotal roles. The film had premieres for both press and public, receiving an immense positive response.

It garnered rave reviews from all critics, with special praise for Priyamani's performance. Following its triumphant reception among critics worldwide, this dynamic sequel is now captivating audiences on a global scale, winning over hearts at every turn.

The true measure of its success lies in its unwavering popularity among family audiences, particularly housewives who find its relatability irresistible. Now, this blockbuster film has also become a family favorite. "Bhamakalapam 2" breaks records, surpassing 100 million streaming minutes and attracting a staggering 1 million unique viewers in just 5 days. This phenomenal success and it becomes fastest original films to achieve this feat. It is expected to continue in the coming days.

After witnessing the sensational response and overwhelming love for Bhamakalapam 2, makers announced that Bhamakalapam 3 is coming soon. Audience are already excited for the next instalment of Bhamakalapam. Now it's your time to experience a whirlwind of excitement as crime, comedy, and cooking seamlessly come together in this exhilarating sequel, expertly crafted by the visionary director Abhimanyu Tadimeti.

Priyamani shines brilliantly, effortlessly stealing the spotlight with her captivating performance in "Bhamakalapam 2"! Alongside her, the talented Sharanya Pradeep adds a touch of deadpan humor, elevating the film to new heights of hilarity. , 'Bhamakalapam 2' also stars Raghu Mukherjee, Brahmaji, and others in key roles.

Produced by Bapineedu and Sudheer Eedara in association with Dream Farmers and Aha Studios.Priyamani's 'Bhamakalapam 2' turned out to be a Family Blockbuster, 100M streaming mins with 1 million watchers in 5 days.