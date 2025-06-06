Prime Video Unveils Trailer of In Transit -An Unscripted Original Docuseries on Love, Identity

Produced by Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti under the banner of Tiger Baby, the four-part docuseries is directed by Ayesha Sood

In Transit is a documentary series that explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals navigating love, identity, and the boundaries of gender in a uniquely Indian way.



In Transit is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 13



Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today announced June 13 as the premiere date for its Original docuseries In Transit. Produced by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the banner of Tiger Baby, the docuseries is directed by Ayesha Sood.

This powerful four-part docuseries brings together moving stories of love, identity, and resilience from individuals across the transgender spectrum. It follows the lives of nine remarkable people from across India as they navigate life beyond the gender binary - confronting, challenging, and ultimately reshaping the status quo. In Transit will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 13.













The trailer for In Transit offers a compelling glimpse into the lives of these nine people who have embraced identities that do not fit the conventional boxes created by society. Through a vivid montage of dialogues and visuals, it introduces a diverse set of protagonists - from a young educator in Tripura to a classical musician in Bangalore and a corporate professional in Mumbai.

Their deeply personal journeys delve into self-acceptance and the courage to live truthfully, while navigating emotional, societal, and personal challenges. Audiences can expect a powerful exploration of identity, freedom and the universal pursuit of acceptance and belonging.



“At Prime Video, we take pride in our commitment in bringing stories that leave an impact,” said Nikhil Madhok, head of originals, Prime Video, India. “In Transit is a poignant and powerful docuseries that offers an intimate, deeply personal look at lives lived beyond confines. Through the diverse voices of nine remarkable individuals, we explore unique journeys of self-identity, love, and belonging. Collaborating with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti has always been special, and with this docuseries, under the direction of Ayesha Sood, Tiger Baby and Prime Video are once again bringing deeply human stories to audiences.”



"In Transit is a very special series for us,” said producer Zoya Akhtar. “At Tiger Baby, we strive to tell all kinds of Indian stories, we hope to give a platform to and amplify diverse, unheard voices. With Prime Video’s global platform, we believe these narratives can spread love and much needed empathy amongst audiences."



With In Transit, we set out to create something authentic and enduring,” added producer Reema Kagti. “These are universal stories of identity, acceptance, and the search for belonging. It has been great to partner with Prime Video on this project, and we hope the series drives meaningful change when it premieres on June 13.”



“Directing In Transit has been a deeply personal and moving process” said Director Ayesha Sood. “Our goal with this series is to bring a diverse set of stories to your living room with the aim of breaking existing barriers. Through our fantastic & heroic characters, we think audiences across the world will be able to relate their own personal struggles of finding one’s place in the world”

