Prime Video Unveils High-Stakes Finale In Culpa Nuestra Official Trailer

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for Culpa Nuestra, the highly anticipated Spanish Original film that brings Mercedes Ron's New York Times best-selling trilogy to its epic conclusion.

Set to premiere exclusively this October in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the film follows the unprecedented success of its predecessors–Culpa Mía, which reached the top 10 in over 190 countries, and Culpa Tuya, which became Prime Video's most-watched international Original film at launch.

Jenna and Lion's wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick's inability to forgive Noah creates an seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. He, now heir to his grandfather's business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smolders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment?



In Culpa Nuestra, Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) y Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es hoy, Hit) bring the beloved characters of Noah and Nick to life one last time. They close this unforgettable chapter of the Culpable saga alongside the complete returning cast, including Marta Hazas (Días mejores, Pequeñas coincidencias), Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?), Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo (Amores perros, Veneno), Gabriela Andrada (Los protegidos ADN, Los herederos de la tierra), Álex Béjar (Élite, Al fondo hay sitio), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de plata), Felipe Londoño (Entrevías, Perfil falso), and welcoming Fran Morcillo (Money Heist) as Simon.

Culpa Nuestra has been directed by Domingo González, who also repeats as writer alongside Sofía Cuenca, produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) (Veneciafrenia, 30 monedas, El bar) with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers.