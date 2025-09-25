Prime Video To Stream Anushka Shetty's Ghaati From Sept 26

Mumbai:A Telugu crime-action drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, will start streaming on Prime Video from September 26. The film, featuring "Baahubali" star Anushka Shetty in the lead role, will be available to Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the streamer said in a press release.



Set in the rugged Eastern Ghats on the Andhra Odisha border, the film follows the plight of the Ghaatis', a marginalised community drawn into smuggling rackets run by the Naidu brothers.



Shetty essays the role of Sheelavathi, who, along with Desi Raju, attempt to liberate her people from exploitation, confronting the ruthless syndicate.



Besides Shetty, "Ghaati also stars Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi and Ravindra Vijay in pivotal roles. It features music composed by Sagar Nagavelli.



Jagarlamudi is best known for directing movies such as Allu Arjun-starrer "Vedam", "Vaanam", Akshay Kumar's "Gabbar is Back" and "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", featuring Pawan Kalyan.