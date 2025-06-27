Prime Video Launches Songs Of Uppu Kappurambu

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today launched the evocative and earthy music album of its Telugu Original Movie, Uppu Kappurambu. Released under the Believe India label, the album boasts three original tracks that beautifully capture the quirky tone and emotional undercurrents of this small-town satire. Composed by the exceptionally talented Sweekar Agasthi, with lyrics penned by Ravi Krishna Vissapragada, S Attavur Rahim, and Raghuram Dronavajjala, the soundtrack breathes soul into Chitti Jayapuram — a village caught in an unusually grim yet humorous crisis.













Enhancing the charm of the music album are powerful vocals by celebrated artists Sean Roldan, Anurag Kulkarni, and Anthony Daasan, each bringing a distinct flavour to the film’s soundscape. From carefree celebrations in Nomilala to grief-tinged longing in Yaadunaavo and the rustic energy of the title track Uppu Kappurambu, the tracks perfectly complement the story’s journey with warmth and wit. The entire album of Uppu Kappurambu is now available to stream on Amazon Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, and all leading music platforms.

“Nomilala is one of those rare songs that instantly transport you — emotionally and visually — to the heart of the story,” shares singer Sean Roldan. “It’s an anthem for letting go, for dancing through life’s absurdities. The song embraces both chaos and community, something that resonated deeply with me while recording it. There’s cheekiness, yes, but there’s also a sense of resilience that I think a lot of people from smaller towns will connect with. I’m thrilled that this song, and the world it belongs to, will now reach homes across the globe with Prime Video.”



“Yaadunaavo carries the ache of a child missing his mother and the quiet poetry of everyday absence,” says singer Anurag Kulkarni. “The song is rooted in pain, but also hope, and I’m grateful to lend my voice to something so tender. I’m sure it will strike a nostalgic chord with listeners everywhere. I’m so happy that Prime Video is taking this heartfelt track to such a wide and diverse audience.”



“The title track, Uppu Kappurambu is full of grit, wit, and madness — just like the village it belongs to,” notes singer Anthony Daasan. “It has this raw energy and rustic flavour that I absolutely loved channeling. It’s wild, it’s grounded, and it was a total riot to record. This song will make you smile, groove, and feel the chaos all at once! I can’t wait for audiences across languages and regions to vibe with it on Prime Video.”



"At Believe, we take great pride in collaborating on an album that challenges creative norms while staying grounded in cultural authenticity,” says Shilpa Sharda, Director of Believe Artist Services for India and Southeast Asia. “This project is especially meaningful for us—it marks our first collaboration with the Amazon India team, and it's one that reflects our shared passion for original, impactful music. The album is bold, distinctive, and deeply rooted in folk influences, capturing the spirit of the film. Featuring Telugu songs, it also shines a light on a language and musical landscape that is at the forefront of a creative evolution. This is more than just a release—it’s the beginning of a valued partnership, and we’re excited to see where it leads.”



Check out the complete tracklist below:



● Nomilala is composed by Sweekar Agasthi, sung by Sean Roldan, and written by Ravi Krishna Vissapragada

● Yaadunaavo is composed by Sweekar Agasthi, sung by Anurag Kulkarni, and written by S Attavur Rahim

● Uppu Kappurambu is also composed by Sweekar Agasthi, sung by Anthony Daasan, and written by Raghuram Dronavajjala

Uppu Kappurambu delivers a sharply humorous take on the issues plaguing Chitti Jayapuram, a tight-knit village burdened by a severe crunch in its burial plots. The story follows Apoorva (Keerthy Suresh), a newly appointed and idealistic young village head, who takes charge with a resolve to fix the peculiar crisis alongside Chinna (Suhas), the graveyard caretaker with a hidden agenda. As tensions mount and traditions clash with practicality, the story unfolds through humour, mischief, and unexpected heart.



Directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi and produced by Radhika Lavu, under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd, Uppu Kappurambu features a stellar ensemble cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari. The Telugu Original film is slated to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide on July 4.

