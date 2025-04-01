Prime Video drops Dhanush's 'Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopam' unannounced

Actor Dhanush directed Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopam, which was released in theaters on February 21, 2025. The latest news is that the romantic comedy is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

While the Tamil version has been available on the platform for some time, the Telugu version too is now available for streaming. Movie buffs are surprised as the film began streaming on Prime Video without any official announcement.



The film stars Pavish Narayan, Anikha Surendran, Mathew Thomas, and Priya Prakash Varrier in main roles. The music was composed by musician GV Prakash Kumar, whose most recent Telugu movie is Robinhood starring NIthiin and Sreeleela.



Titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam: A Usual Love Story in Tamil, JNAK features R. Sarathkumar as a patient with a terminal illness. Venkatesh Menon, Siddhartha Shankar and others also feature in this rom-com that ends with a lead to its second part.

