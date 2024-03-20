Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star OTT Rights Sold

Vijay Deverakonda, the heartthrob of Tollywood, is eagerly anticipating the release of his next big venture, 'The Family Star', directed by Parasuram Petla, the filmmaker behind the blockbuster 'Geetha Govindam'. Slated for a worldwide release on April 5, 'The Family Star' promises to be a delightful family entertainer, with actress Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead alongside Deverakonda.Ahead of its highly anticipated theatrical debut, the makers have been building excitement by releasing two hit singles from the movie - 'Nandanandanaa' and 'Kalyani Vacha Vachchaa', both of which are already making waves on FM radio charts. The recently unveiled teaser has further stoked anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts, setting the stage for an early summer blockbuster.In a recent development, it has been revealed that producer Dil Raju has struck a lucrative deal for the digital streaming rights of 'The Family Star' with the industry giant Amazon Prime Video. Following its successful theatrical run, the film will make its digital premiere on the Prime Video platform on a designated date.The star-studded cast of 'The Family Star' includes Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Vasuki, Ajay Ghosh, and Abigayle Scobee, among others, in pivotal roles. Directed by Parasuram Petla and produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) by Dil Raju and Sirish, the film boasts a talented crew, including composer Gopi Sundar, cinematographer K U Mohanan, and editor Marthan K. Venkatesh.Apart from 'The Family Star', Vijay Deverakonda is also busy with other exciting projects. He is currently shooting for Gautam Tinnanuri's action drama, tentatively titled 'VD 12'. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing him in a cameo role in Nag Ashwin's ambitious science fiction drama, 'Kalki 2898 AD', which features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.