Prime Video & Believe India Serve Up Fresh Sounds with Jasleen Royal, Prabhdeep & Rajan Batra for Upcoming Hindi Original Series Do You Wanna Partner

Mumbai: The stage is set, the beats are fresh, and the hustle is real! Prime Video and Believe India just launched the official music album for their upcoming Hindi Original series Do You Wanna Partner—a fiery celebration of ambition, friendship, and owning your power.



Headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, Do You Wanna Partner is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment under the aegis of Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar as executive producers. Directed by Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar and written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora, and Mithun Gangopadhyay, the series—created by Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak—follows two childhood best friends turned entrepreneurs as they dive headfirst into the world of business, alongside a stellar ensemble including Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.





















Curated with vision and crafted by some of the industry’s most versatile names, the album is powered by composers like Rajan Batra, Harshvardhan Gadhvi, Ronit Vinta,Juss, Prabhdeep, RUHH & JOH, KhoslaRaghu and Kanishk Seth, delivering a sound that’s bold, fresh, and hard to ignore. This isn’t just a soundtrack. It’s the pulse of the series; raw, fearless, and loaded with bangers.

“Udd Jaavan” by Jasleen Royal, composed by Ronit Vinta, sets the tone with an anthem of dreams that refuse to stay grounded.

“Ishqa” from Rajan Batra and Harshvardhan Ghadvi adds that perfect indie feels-meets-feels moment.

“Kol Kol” by Juss brings in the playful swagger that makes you want to hit repeat.

For the street vibe seekers, Prabhdeep drops “Hum Dum”, lacing the album with hip-hop heat.

And if you need your party playlist sorted, “Gediyaan” turns the fun all the way up.

“Tanhayi Mein” by Kavita Seth & Kanishk Seth, composed by Kanishk Seth, weaves soulful intimacy with a modern electro-sufi twist.

Shilpa Sharda, Director Artist Services and Label, Believe - India and South Asia expressed her excitement about the launch, “We’re incredibly excited about the music releases for this series that marks yet another milestone for us and a step towards making soundtracks from OTT reach the massy audiences far and wide. The soundtrack, especially the title track ‘Udd Jaavan‘, has been receiving phenomenal responses since the video release making it instantly trend on the short-format video platforms. We are deeply grateful for our partnership with Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions, and proud to have collaborated on bringing such impactful music to audiences.”

Prabh Deep, the renowned hip hop artist adds to the story about his title, “Hum Dum is the heartbeat of first love, a pure realisation of falling, giving, and cherishing. It celebrates the joy of finding someone who makes life brighter, bringing gratitude, wonder, and the sweet obsession of love into a song of happiness.”

Rajan Batra adds “Ishqa is about the heart surrendering to love — how it can break, heal, and still pull you back in. It’s raw and emotional, and a reminder that no matter how much we resist, the heart always finds its way back to love. Harsh and I were thrilled with how beautifully the song fits the show’s story and visuals. Working with Archit has been incredible, and we’re grateful to Believe for their support and to our management, Shark & Ink, for ensuring our music reaches the right places. Extremely excited for the show and the song to be out for the world.”

The lineup is a mix of fresh voices, experimental beats, and big energy, a sonic rollercoaster that matches every mood of the show.

Do You Wanna Partner album is now streaming on all major streaming platforms. You can groove to the official music video of “Udd Jaavan” here.

Plug in, turn it up, and feel the hustle.

Premiering September 12, Do You Wanna Partner will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

