Prime Video Announces the Hindi Streaming Premiere of Kannappa, Starting Today

Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today announced the exclusive Hindi streaming premiere of Kannappa, headlined by Vishnu Manchu along with cameos by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the Hindi dub of the highly anticipated Telugu fantasy film is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India, along with Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.



A mythological action drama inspired by true events, Kannappa chronicles the extraordinary spiritual journey of Thinnadu (Vishnu Manchu), a fearless tribal warrior and staunch atheist. Rejecting all religious rituals and beliefs at first, his life takes an unexpected and profound turn when he encounters Vayu Linga, a form of Lord Shiva, leading to his transformation into one of Shiva’s most devoted followers. With its gripping storyline, larger-than-life performances, and high-profile cameos, Kannappa promises to be an epic watch for audiences of all ages.