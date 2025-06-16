Prime Video Announces Premiere Date of Uppu Kappurambu

Produced by Radhika Lavu under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd, Uppu Kappurambu is directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi and stars Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari in lead roles

Uppu Kappurambu will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on July 4













Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the global premiere date of its upcoming Telugu Original movie Uppu Kappurambu. Produced by Radhika Lavu under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd, the film is directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi and written by Vasanth Maringanti. Set in the 1990s, the coming-of-age satire follows the residents of Chitti Jayapuram, a fictional village in South India’s hinterland grappling with an escalating pressure on its burial infrastructure. Boasting a stellar ensemble cast featuring Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari, the film will stream in Telugu with dubs in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Replete with moments of quirk, wittiness and humor, Uppu Kappurambu presents a lighthearted take on a societal issue and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide starting 4 July.



“At Prime Video, we’re committed to broadening our horizon of storytelling and championing fresh, rooted, and culturally diverse narratives that resonate with a wide spectrum of audiences,” said, Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. He further added, “Uppu Kappurambu is a thought-provoking, yet delightfully quirky satire that captures the essence of an authentic rural milieu whilst bringing to the fore an unconventional theme. We are proud to collaborate with Ellanar Films, and take Ani. I.V. Sasi’s unique vision, alongside a talented cast led by Keerthy Suresh and Suhas, to a global audience.”



“Uppu Kappurambu draws from a world I’ve long wanted to bring to screen,” shares Director Ani I.V. Sasi. “Set against the quirky and chaotic backdrop of rural life in the '90s, it uses satire and humour to explore how ordinary people navigate extraordinary situations with limited means but an unbreakable spirit. We wanted it to be something that deals with very serious issues in society but in a very silly and cartoonish way. This film is a sincere attempt to blend comedy with meaningful commentary, brought to life by an incredible cast and crew. I’m excited about its launch on Prime Video, which will help this unique, rooted story connect with audiences around the world.”

